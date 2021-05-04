close
Tue May 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 4, 2021

Prince Harry woos Americans in star-studded charity concert as Meghan Markle pulls out at last minute

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, May 04, 2021

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, wowed American fans with his stunning presence at a star-studded charity concert in California's packed  stadium on Monday.

Meghan Markle,  who is in her third trimester, "had also been expected to attend" the  event but pulled out of the concert at the last minute and opted to stay at home.

A post on the Sussexes' Archewell website suggested the pair would "deliver an important message for vaccine equity" together during the event. In his first public appearance since Prince Philip's funeral.

The Queen's grandson   left his pregnant wife at home to attend the "Concert to Reunite the World", a charity performance featuring  Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez and Ben Affleck. 

Prince Harry lauded frontline medical workers across the globe who have battled the Covid crisis for the past year and received a standing ovation at the event in Los Angeles.

Latest News

More From Entertainment