Prince Harry woos Americans in star-studded charity concert as Meghan Markle pulls out at last minute

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, wowed American fans with his stunning presence at a star-studded charity concert in California's packed stadium on Monday.

Meghan Markle, who is in her third trimester, "had also been expected to attend" the event but pulled out of the concert at the last minute and opted to stay at home.

A post on the Sussexes' Archewell website suggested the pair would "deliver an important message for vaccine equity" together during the event. In his first public appearance since Prince Philip's funeral.



The Queen's grandson left his pregnant wife at home to attend the "Concert to Reunite the World", a charity performance featuring Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez and Ben Affleck.

Prince Harry lauded frontline medical workers across the globe who have battled the Covid crisis for the past year and received a standing ovation at the event in Los Angeles.