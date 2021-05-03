Eddie Murphy dishes on the ‘inevitable destruction’ of starting young’ in Hollywood

Award winning actor Eddie Murphy recently got candid about his experiences starting off young within Hollywood as well as the “many ways you could destroy yourself.”

The actor got candid during his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show and was quoted saying, “I am very grounded and spiritual and that’s just my connection with God.”

“Being a young person in this business is like you have to navigate through a minefield. There are so many ways you could destroy yourself. A lot of people I have seen destroy themselves.”

He even went on to say, “The people who came on the scene the same age as I am, they had a self-destructive thing going on. That’s my biggest blessing that I got started real early and I knew what I wanted to do and I was really young and I learnt to love myself and never hated myself or beat up myself. I have always been my biggest fan.”