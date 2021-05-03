Alaya F says she briefly considered getting cosmetic surgery done

The 'Jawaani Jaaneman' starlet said she briefly considered going under the knife

Alaya F admitted she felt insecure about the way her nose looks in the past, for which she thought of getting cosmetic surgery done.

The Jawaani Jaaneman starlet said she briefly considered going under the knife to fix a ‘slight bump’ on one side of her nose.

"Yes, I have. I have considered it, I have not done it. I think everyone has been like, ‘Maybe I should do…’ It is the smallest thing, I don’t even know if people can see it.

"So, this side of my nose is the nice one (shows right profile), this one (showing the left side) has a slight bump here. It’s like the tiniest thing in the world," she added.

However, Alaya admitted that it is the ‘tiniest thing in the world’ and she probably will never actually undergo cosmetic surgery.

“I’ll probably never do it because it’s so damn pointless.” When the host told her that he has no idea what she is talking about, referring to the supposed flaw, she replied, “Most people don’t, but it’s okay.”

