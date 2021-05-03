Jennifer Garner unfazed by Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's reunion

Jennifer Garner isn't bothered by Ben Affleck hanging out with Jennifer Lopez or anyone else

Jennifer Garner is totally unbothered by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunion that happened over the weekend.



The actress is not upset at all over her ex-husband hanging out with his former ladylove.

According to an insider, "Jen isn't bothered by Ben hanging out with J.Lo or anyone else. She wants what is best for Ben," the source told Entertainment Tonight.

They added, "What matters most to her is Ben being a great dad. They've been in a good groove when it comes to co-parenting for a while and their kids' happiness is Jen's main priority."

On Friday, a Page Six report claimed Affleck and his ex-fiancee hung out together, after she called it quits on her engagement with Alex Rodriguez.

The outlet reported that "security picks [Ben] up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house."

A source then revealed to the publication that Affleck and Lopez aren't striking up a new romance, but are, in fact, still just friends. "They've never not been."