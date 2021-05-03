Annie Murphy is pushing Dan Levy to make a ‘Schitt’s Creek’ film

Famed actor Annie Murphy has become the voice of all Schitt's Creek fans by admitting that she has been doing all she can to bring the Rose family back on screens, but this time for a film.



Chatting with Us Weekly, the 35-year-old star quipped that she has been bribing her costar and creator of the show, Dan Levy for a Schitt’s Creek movie.

“I mean, I’ve been sending Dan $5 a day in the mail as a bribe. So far, I have not heard back about a movie officially. But, oh, my God, I would be just over the moon if that ever came to pass because I miss everyone so much every day,” she said.

Talking about what could have happened with the storyline after the final episode aired, Murphy asked of Levy and Noah Reid’s characters: “Did David and Patrick adopt a kid?”

“I sure hope Alexis doesn’t because I think she is perhaps not quite in that yet, but, I don’t know. I just want to see everyone on screen again and I will be a happy camper. … We were very lucky to have an amazing group of writers on this show. My mom and dad have been rewatching the show because they miss me and my mom keeps reminding me of lines that I’d completely forgotten about,” said Murphy.