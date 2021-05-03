Dilip Kumar hospitalized, wife Saira Banu reveals

Dilip Kumar’s health has been unstable since the past few years

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for a routine checkup, his wife and actor Saira Banu told the media.

Talking to India Today, Banu said that her husband was admitted to the hospital for a routine checkup and should be allowed to return home soon.

“We are here for a routine check-up for some health issues. If God is willing, we will go home soon," she said.

Kumar’s health has been unstable since the past few years, resulting in him frequenting the hospital from time to time to keep things in check.

“Dilip Kumar Saab is recovering well and will be discharged from the hospital tomorrow," Banu said.