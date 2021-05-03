Selena Gomez roped in to play a social media star addicted to the online world

Selena Gomez is buckling up to make her banging return on screens with a new thriller film.

The former Disney star has signed on to a thrilled titled, Spiral, in which she will essay the role of a social media influencer "whose addiction to social media is causing her body to literally fall apart."

The film directed by Petra Collins and produced by Drake, will have its script penned by Melissa Broder, Petra and Phoebe Fisher.

It still hasn't been revealed which streaming service the thriller will be getting released on.

Earlier, Selena, while opening up about her role revealed that despite playing a social media addict, in her real-life she isn’t that attached to the online world.

“I woke up one morning and looked at Instagram, like every other person, and I was done. I was tired of reading horrible things. I was tired of seeing other people’s lives. After that decision, it was instant freedom. My life in front of me was my life, and I was present, and I could not have been more happy about it,” she had told Vogue.