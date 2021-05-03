close
Mon May 03, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 3, 2021

Kendall Jenner showcases her runway physique in crop top and leggings

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, May 03, 2021

Kendall Jenner stunned onlookers as she showed off her gym-honed figure  while heading  to a Pilates class in West Hollywood on Saturday.

The 25-year-old supermodel maintained her runway physique  in a ruffled grey crop top and midnight blue leggings as she made her way to class.

The runway star put her envy-inducing abs on display  to give  people a  good taste of  summer. She also wore  a black face mask to protect herself from Covid-19.

Though she did not arrive with her entourage this time, she did come with a few essentials tucked into her handy tote bag.

Perhaps Kendall was looking to work off a few calories after playing a tequila-fueled game of truth or dare with her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Kendall Jenner, who has been dating Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker for over a year, was dared into telling her family she had gotten engaged. However, she quickly copped to the prank after receiving  phone calls from Kylie Jenner, Kim and Khloe Kardashian over the bombshell announcement.

