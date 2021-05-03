Kendall Jenner showcases her runway physique in crop top and leggings

Kendall Jenner stunned onlookers as she showed off her gym-honed figure while heading to a Pilates class in West Hollywood on Saturday.



The 25-year-old supermodel maintained her runway physique in a ruffled grey crop top and midnight blue leggings as she made her way to class.

The runway star put her envy-inducing abs on display to give people a good taste of summer. She also wore a black face mask to protect herself from Covid-19.

Though she did not arrive with her entourage this time, she did come with a few essentials tucked into her handy tote bag.

Perhaps Kendall was looking to work off a few calories after playing a tequila-fueled game of truth or dare with her sister Kourtney Kardashian.



Kendall Jenner, who has been dating Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker for over a year, was dared into telling her family she had gotten engaged. However, she quickly copped to the prank after receiving phone calls from Kylie Jenner, Kim and Khloe Kardashian over the bombshell announcement.