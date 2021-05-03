Hailey Bieber attracts love and praise from hubby Justin with her stunning post

Justin Bieber lavished praise on his sweetheart Hailey Bieber as she showed off her incredible physique in latest snap.

The 24-year-old supermodel shared her latest photo on Instagram, flaunting her killer curves in tinny outfit.

The charming model set pulses racing as she cut a summery figure in a light pink bikini, looking gorgeous with her incredible fitness. The fashionista completed the look with a gold body chain, gold hoop earrings, and a hot pink lip.

The Canadian singer could not control his feelings and showered love on the same day with a gorgeous Instagram photo, showing her sweetheart sitting in a restaurant booth wearing a floral pink top paired with cat-eye frames.

Justin captioned it: "Strong, confident, independent loyal.. still can't believe you chose me @haileybieber". The post quickly racked up over three million likes less than a day after he posted it.

The 24-year-old model made her celebrity friends and fans go wild when she shared a photo of herself on Instagram Saturday.



“You are so beautiful!!!”, Khloe Kardashian wrote, while singer Normani added “beautiful”. A follower chimed in, “Are you kidding meeee. This is everything!”

