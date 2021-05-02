Britney Spears’ dad claims she is suffering from dementia

Jamie, while filing paperwork to control her finances almost ten years ago, hinted that Britney Spears has dementia

American singer Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears has given an indication that his daughter has been suffering from dementia.

According to a report by The Sun, Jamie, while filing paperwork to control her finances almost ten years ago, hinted that the pop star has dementia.

The indication is all set to be discussed in BBC’s upcoming documentary about the singer, titled, The Battle for Britney.

In the paperwork shown the in documentary, the 68-year-old had reportedly checked a box that said “dementia placement or treatment” as a reason to keep conservatorship over the singer’s estate which was established in 2008.

Journalist Mobeen Azhar says in the doc: “There’s only two options with that. Britney might have dementia. Now I’m not a doctor but if that’s the case, then the world isn’t aware of that. But the other option is actually more sinister.”

The singer’s father has been a part of the conservatorship since Britney had a mental breakdown in 2007.

Since then, fans all across the world have rallied for the singer with the #FreeBritney movement as they believe the vocal powerhouse is being unjustly controlled by her father and her team.