Sajal Aly shares stunning pictures from Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari’s engagement ceremony

Sajal Aly welcomes Ali Ansari to the family

Pakistani actress Sajal Aly has welcomed Ali Ansari to the family after he and Saboor Aly got engaged on Saturday evening.



The Alif actress took to Instagram and shared stunning photos with her younger sister Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari from their engagement ceremony.

Tagging Ali Ansari, Sajal posted the photos with caption “Welcome to the family brother” followed by a heart emoji.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Earlier, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari confirmed their engagement on social media.