Experts shed light on conservatorship dementia claim against Britney Spears

An expert journalist recently stepped forward with his thoughts regarding Britney Spears’ rumored dementia diagnosis.

For those unversed, this rumor initially was brought forward in a fan site where it was alleged that Spears was placed under a conservatorship due to ‘dementia placement or treatment’.

Journalist Azhar on the other hand believes there is “no way of knowing this was legit.”

According to Metro UK he claims, “There’s only two options with that. Britney might have dementia. Now I’m not a doctor but if that’s the case, then the world isn’t aware of that. But the other option is actually more sinister.”

“That’s the idea that she doesn’t have dementia but the conservatorship team have suggested that she has because they want to push the conservatorship through. And if that’s the case, then that’s terrifying.”