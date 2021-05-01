Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passes away due to coronavirus

Indian actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal died on Saturday due to coronavirus at the age of 52, according to media reports.



Bikramjeet appeared in several films, OTT and TV shows. He made his acting debut in 2003.

Indian filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to Twitter and confirmed the demise of Bikramjeet.

He tweeted, “Sad to hear about the demise of Bikramjeet Kanwarpal this morning due to #Covid.”

“Kanwarpal had played supporting roles in many films and television serials. Heartfelt condolences to his family & near ones”, he further said.