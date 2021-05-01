Meghan Markle advocates for young girls once again with virtual session

Meghan Markle is helping young girls find their voice once again through her platform.



Hosting a roundtable discourse with members of Girls Inc. and the National Women’s Law Center, the Duchess of Sussex gave the next generation of girls a space to talk about the "breadth of challenges their generation is facing at this moment,” as revealed by the Archewell website.

The young girls, aged 13 to 18 and primarily being girls of colour, gathered online for the discussion to further their roles as activists of “education, social justice and health and wellness in their own schools and communities.”

President and CEO of Girls Inc., Stephanie J. Hull, in a statement shared with BAZAAR.com, said: "Girls Inc. is proud to have participated in a roundtable with The Duchess of Sussex and Archewell Foundation, along with the National Women's Law Center, that elevated the voices and experiences of girls. We believe girls are innately powerful and the leaders our future needs.”

"We were honored to have Girls Inc. girls join The Duchess in a discussion about the issues that most affect them and the ways in which we can work together to drive social change and create a more compassionate and equitable world. We are grateful to have The Duchess as a champion and advocate for girls and women,” she added.

President and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center, Fatima Goss Graves also issued a statement, saying: "The National Women's Law Center is thrilled to have joined The Duchess of Sussex and our friends at Girls Inc. to hear from girls directly about the challenges they are facing and their dreams for a more just and equitable future.”

"Our work is always guided by those who are closest to the problem, and that is perhaps most true of our work in support of girls—and their right to learn and live with safety, equity, and dignity. In this moment as we begin to imagine what it is like to reopen and recover from the pandemic, we must seize the opportunity to center the experiences of girls—especially girls of color and LGBTQ+ youth—in how we reimagine our culture and curriculum, our policies and our priorities,” she added.