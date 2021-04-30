close
Fri Apr 30, 2021
Web Desk
April 30, 2021

Hania Aamir asks fans to wear mask, stay home

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 30, 2021
Hania Aamir has asked her millions of fans to wear mask and stay home as coronavirus cases are on the rise.

Taking to Instagram, the Load Wedding actress shared her adorable photo and wrote “Stay safe you all. Keep your masks on!”

Hania, who is an avid social media user, also asked her fans to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic. “ Stay home!”.

She further said “Apne liye aur apne pyaron kai liye ehtiyaat karain (Be careful for the sake of yourself and your loved ones).”

