Hania Aamir asks fans to wear mask, stay home

Hania Aamir has asked her millions of fans to wear mask and stay home as coronavirus cases are on the rise.



Taking to Instagram, the Load Wedding actress shared her adorable photo and wrote “Stay safe you all. Keep your masks on!”

Hania, who is an avid social media user, also asked her fans to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic. “ Stay home!”.

She further said “Apne liye aur apne pyaron kai liye ehtiyaat karain (Be careful for the sake of yourself and your loved ones).”