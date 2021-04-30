close
Fri Apr 30, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 30, 2021

Nawazuddin Siddiqui deplores plight of OTT content: 'Quality has gone down'

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 30, 2021
Nawazuddin Siddiqui opened up about how the medium has gone through an adverse change

Nawazuddin Siddiqui expressed his disapproval over how there has been a surge in production of OTT content, with no check on quality assurance.

The actor recently opened up about how the medium has gone through an adverse change, since COVID-19 outbreak. 

Yeh toh hai, bauhaut zyaada ho raha hai. [There is a lot of content]. Ultimately, after some time, it will settle down. Abhi dhool udd rahi hai, settle ho jaayegi [The wind has gained momentum now, it will settle soon]. Also, both mediums, films and web will work together," he told Hindustan Times.

Nawaz believes that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to excessive production of OTT content, which has in turn damaged the quality.

The 46-year-old elaborated, “Quality toh damage hui hai, [quality has been damaged] in a very bad way. People want to watch content, and good acting, it can’t be that you give them just about anything, or take some star. It won’t be a hit. The audience on OTT is different, they want to watch good content.”

