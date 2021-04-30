Nawazuddin Siddiqui deplores plight of OTT content: 'Quality has gone down'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Nawazuddin Siddiqui expressed his disapproval over how there has been a surge in production of OTT content, with no check on quality assurance.
The actor recently opened up about how the medium has gone through an adverse change, since COVID-19 outbreak.
“Yeh toh hai, bauhaut zyaada ho raha hai. [There is a lot of content]. Ultimately, after some time, it will settle down. Abhi dhool udd rahi hai, settle ho jaayegi [The wind has gained momentum now, it will settle soon]. Also, both mediums, films and web will work together," he told Hindustan Times.
Nawaz believes that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to excessive production of OTT content, which has in turn damaged the quality.
The 46-year-old elaborated, “Quality toh damage hui hai, [quality has been damaged] in a very bad way. People want to watch content, and good acting, it can’t be that you give them just about anything, or take some star. It won’t be a hit. The audience on OTT is different, they want to watch good content.”