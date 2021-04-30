Nawazuddin Siddiqui deplores plight of OTT content: 'Quality has gone down'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opened up about how the medium has gone through an adverse change

Nawazuddin Siddiqui expressed his disapproval over how there has been a surge in production of OTT content, with no check on quality assurance.



The actor recently opened up about how the medium has gone through an adverse change, since COVID-19 outbreak.

“Yeh toh hai, bauhaut zyaada ho raha hai. [There is a lot of content]. Ultimately, after some time, it will settle down. Abhi dhool udd rahi hai, settle ho jaayegi [The wind has gained momentum now, it will settle soon]. Also, both mediums, films and web will work together," he told Hindustan Times.



Nawaz believes that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to excessive production of OTT content, which has in turn damaged the quality.

The 46-year-old elaborated, “Quality toh damage hui hai, [quality has been damaged] in a very bad way. People want to watch content, and good acting, it can’t be that you give them just about anything, or take some star. It won’t be a hit. The audience on OTT is different, they want to watch good content.”