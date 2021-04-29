Elliot Page gets candid on the hate trans people get during chat with Oprah Winfrey

Elliot Page touched upon the reason he wanted to go public with his experience of transition

Elliot Page decided to reflect upon his journey of transitioning after coming out as transgender man.

While touching upon the reason he wanted to go public with his experience is because he wanted to empower others.

"In this time we're in right now, and especially with this horrible backlash we're seeing towards trans people, particularly trans youth," he told Oprah Winfrey in a new interview, "it really felt imperative to do so."

Elliot continued, "It felt important and selfish for myself and my own wellbeing and my mental health and also with this platform, I have the privilege that I have and knowing the pain, and the difficulties and the struggles I faced in my life, let alone what so many other people are facing, it absolutely felt just crucial and important for me to share that."

The Umbrella Academy star told Vanity Fair, "The rhetoric coming from anti-trans activists and anti-LGBTQ activists—it's devastating. These bills are going to be responsible for the death of children.

"It is that simple. So [talking to Oprah] felt like an opportunity to use a wide-reaching platform to speak from my heart about some of my experience and the resources I've been able to access—whether therapy or surgery—that have allowed me to be alive, to live my life."