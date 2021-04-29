Angelina Jolie says she is ‘drawn to broken people who find their way forward’

Tinseltown’s leading lady, Angelina Jolie is opening up about her film Those Who Wish Me Dead and what drew her towards jumping aboard the project.



In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Maleficent actor revealed that the human side of the Taylor Sheridan-directorial is what convinced her to take on the project.

"I am drawn to people who have been through something and are broken and then find their way forward and overcome it,” she said.

"As an artist, it's very healing to play people like that. She's been very healing for me, because you just get so broken and then you stand back up,” she added.

Jolie essays the role of a smoke jumper named Hannah Faber, who is dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following a tragedy for which she thinks she is to blame.

Talking about the film, she said: "On its surface, it feels like a great thriller, a great adventure across an unusual terrain inside a great fire. Underneath it, it's a really emotional film. It's about people who have a great impact on each other and change each other. Emotionally and practically, they go through the fire."

The film will hit theaters and stream on HBO Max on May 14.