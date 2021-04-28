Billie Eilish’s song ‘Your Power’ will be out tomorrow

US singer and songwriter Billie Eilish has announced that her song ‘Your Power’ and its video will be released on Thursday at 9:00 AM.



Taking to Instagram, the Lovely singer said “’Your Power’ SONG AND VIDEO OUT TOMORROW 9AM PT. AHHHHHHHHHHHH.”

The Your Power is among the tract list of Billie’s new album ‘Happier Than Ever’, releasing on July 30.

Earlier, Taking to Instagram, the singer shared her stunning photo and said “MY NEW ALBUM “Happier Than Ever” OUT JULY 30TH!”

She further said “this is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. i can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel.”