Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani to resume ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ shooting from May

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and co-star Kiara Advani will resume shooting of their upcoming film in Manali from next month, Indian media reported.

The shooting of horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, was halted after Kartik was tested positive for coronavirus on March 22.

The Pinkvilla citing sources reported that Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu will likely to resume shooting from second or third week of May.

However, the source further says the makers of the film want to resume shooting from next month, but everything will also depend on the Covid situation.