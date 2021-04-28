Alicia Keys debuts adorable video of son Egypt jamming out on a piano

Grammy award winning singer Alicia Keys recently left fans shell-shocked with her son Egypt’s talent on the keyboard.



The star uploaded the video to Instagram and it showcased Keys serving as Egypt’s background singer while the maestro himself was busy perfecting his keys on the baby grand piano.

The singer captioned her video with a few loving words for her ‘magical’ musician and they read, “Egypt On The Keys I love being a part of his practice and I love being his background singer! He is making magic”. (sic)

Check it out below:



