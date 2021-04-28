Kirron Kher is on road to recovery, updates Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher assured that the actress-politician is on the road to recovery

Anupam Kher revealed his wife, Kirron Kher, is recovering well from blood cancer.

The actor took interacted with his fans in an Instagram live session and assured that the actress-politician is on the road to recovery.

He even informed about taking the first jab of coronavirus vaccine.

"Kirron is improving. She is better but the medicines of multiple myeloma have many side effects," Anupam said.

"She is in good spirits and hopefully she will come out of it. If your prayers are with her, everything will be fine," the actor went on.

He further revealed that he took the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and will take the next dose in May.

In April, Kirron was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.



Anupam took to Twitter to share the sad news, "Thank you everybody for your love, concern, best wishes and blessings for @KirronKherBJP. She conveys her gratitude to all of you. You all have been wonderful in these tough times. We feel humbled!! Love and prayers for all of you!! #Thanks #Gratitude," he wrote.