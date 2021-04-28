Allu Arjun under home quarantine after Covid-19 diagnosis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Indian actor Allu Arjun has isolated himself at home after he was diagnosed with Covid-19.
The Arya 2 actor took to Twitter to reveal that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and has gone into self-isolation.
He tweeted, “Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself.”
“I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine. Stay home, stay safe.”