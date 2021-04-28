Pakistani skipper Babar Azam adds another feather to his cap

Pakistani captain Babar Azam

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam has added another feather to his cap by amassing 2 million followers on Twitter.

This makes Azam one of the most popular Pakistani cricketers on Twitter.

Previously, all-rounder Imad Wasim had achieved the impressive feat of garnering two million followers on Twitter.

The Pakistani skipper is in tremendous form these days as he managed to break two world records in a span of a week due to his stellar batting.

Azam first dethroned Kohli and became the best ODI batsman in the world by topping ICC's rankings and later, became the fastest batsman to score 2,000 T20I runs, taking only 52 innings to do so.

He beat out Kohli again to achieve the milestone.

Babar Azam becomes fastest Pakistani to hit 6,000 T20 runs

On April 11, Azam also became the fastest Pakistani batsman to reach 6,000 T20 runs.

He achieved the feat during a T20 match at Johannesburg in which Pakistan defeated South Africa by four wickets.

The skipper became the fastest Pakistani and the second person in the world to achieve this feat. He is right behind West Indies Chris Gayle, who scored 6,000 runs back in 2014.

Azam achieved the feat in 165 innings, while Gayle had scored 6,000 runs in 162 innings.

Azam has a lead over Australia's Shaun Marsh, India's Virat Kohli, and Australia's AJ Finch, who had achieved the feat in 180, 184, and 190 innings, respectively.