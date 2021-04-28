close
Wed Apr 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 28, 2021

Liam Hemsworth embarrassed by Miley Cyrus' twerking at a party months before their divorce

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 28, 2021

An Unearthed red carpet footage from February 2019 shows tension between then-newlyweds Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.

The Australian actor, in a viral video, looked visibly embarrassed by the 'Wrecking Ball' singer as she began twerking at a Vanity Fair Oscars after-party which  was held just two weeks after the A-list couple's wedding.

In the clip, posted to Instagram on Monday by the @popcultureangel account,  Miley could be seen twerking in front of Liam during their joint Access interview.

The 31-year-old Hunger Games actor quickly stepped away from his bride while looking uncomfortable.

He reportedly asked the singer: 'Don't do it. Don't do it. You're scaring everyone on the carpet.' Miley then stopped, before glancing awkwardly at the camera.

The Video, which was recorded just six months before the high-profile couple filed for divorce, shows  Liam  wearing wedding ring.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce within a year of their wedding.

Latest News

More From Entertainment