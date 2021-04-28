Liam Hemsworth embarrassed by Miley Cyrus' twerking at a party months before their divorce

An Unearthed red carpet footage from February 2019 shows tension between then-newlyweds Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.



The Australian actor, in a viral video, looked visibly embarrassed by the 'Wrecking Ball' singer as she began twerking at a Vanity Fair Oscars after-party which was held just two weeks after the A-list couple's wedding.

In the clip, posted to Instagram on Monday by the @popcultureangel account, Miley could be seen twerking in front of Liam during their joint Access interview.



The 31-year-old Hunger Games actor quickly stepped away from his bride while looking uncomfortable.

He reportedly asked the singer: 'Don't do it. Don't do it. You're scaring everyone on the carpet.' Miley then stopped, before glancing awkwardly at the camera.

The Video, which was recorded just six months before the high-profile couple filed for divorce, shows Liam wearing wedding ring.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce within a year of their wedding.

