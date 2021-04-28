Liam Hemsworth embarrassed by Miley Cyrus' twerking at a party months before their divorce

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
An Unearthed red carpet footage from February 2019 shows tension between then-newlyweds Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.
The Australian actor, in a viral video, looked visibly embarrassed by the 'Wrecking Ball' singer as she began twerking at a Vanity Fair Oscars after-party which was held just two weeks after the A-list couple's wedding.
In the clip, posted to Instagram on Monday by the @popcultureangel account, Miley could be seen twerking in front of Liam during their joint Access interview.
The 31-year-old Hunger Games actor quickly stepped away from his bride while looking uncomfortable.
He reportedly asked the singer: 'Don't do it. Don't do it. You're scaring everyone on the carpet.' Miley then stopped, before glancing awkwardly at the camera.
The Video, which was recorded just six months before the high-profile couple filed for divorce, shows Liam wearing wedding ring.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce within a year of their wedding.