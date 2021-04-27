Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna contribute 100 oxygen concentrators for Covid-19 patients

Bollywood celebrity couple Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna have contributed 100 oxygen concentrators for Covid-19 patients amid coronavirus pandemic.



The Barsaat actress took to Twitter and said “Please give me leads of a verified, reliable, registered NGO who will help distribute 100 oxygen concentrators (Supplies upto 4L/min of oxygen) that will be sent directly from the UK to them.”

In another tweet, Twinkle Khanna said “as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 (oxygen concentrators) as well, we have a total of 220.Thank you for the leads. Let’s all do our bit.”

Earlier on Saturday, amid growing cases of coronavirus, Akshay Kumar donated 10 million for medical, food and oxygen for the needy, saying “These are really tough times.”

Akshay, who is known for his generosity and philanthropic activities, donated one crore to former cricketer Gautam Gambhir's NGO for Covid-19 relief activities.

The cricketer took to Twitter and thanked Akshay for generosity.