close
Tue Apr 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 27, 2021

Take a look at Naimal Khawar Khan's relatable Ramadan post

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 27, 2021

Pakistani star Naimal Khawar Khan is feeling ravenous like the rest of her Muslim fans as she waits for the Ramadan fast to break.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a gorgeous photo of herself looking impatient as she captioned the post: “Waiting for Iftaari.”

Her post resonated with fans as they too commented on the post while some showered her with praises.

"You look so pretty here," one user commented.

"Waiting here too lol," another wrote.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz