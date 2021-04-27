Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle rift stems from insecurity?

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s suggested feud is said to have begun from the Duchess of Cambridge's insecurity of the latter’s professional career.

Speaking to news.com.au, royal expert Daniela Elser said that Meghan was introduced to the royal family with a successful acting career under her belt, along with charity work while Kate had nothing major before she married Prince William.

"If insecurity on Kate’s part did lie at the heart of the Great Duchess Debacle it would make sense.

"By the time Meghan moved into Kensington Palace in 2017 she was a successful actress with five seasons of a cable network dramedy under her belt, had launched a clothing line for a Canadian department store, and had set up a blog that was a fairly generic melange of Maya Angelou quotes and lipstick suggestions.

"More impressively, in my book anyway, was the fact she had also served as a globetrotting ambassador for World Vision, was a counsellor for One Young World, a UK-based charity, and had worked as a UN Women advocate including giving a speech at a UN world conference event in Beijing.

"And Kate? Well, before she married William she once organised a charity roller disco.

"The fact of the matter is, while Kate might now be hailed for her Early Years and mental health work, back when she was a single gal she was hardly blazing a shining professional path."