Tue Apr 27, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 27, 2021

Aiman Khan discloses her forever favourite star

Aiman Khan, who is an avid social media user, has disclosed her forever favourite Pakistani star.

Sharing a sweet photo with Humayun Saeed, the Ishq Tamasha actress wrote, “Forever favourite @saeedhumayun.”

Aiman looked stunning in a red outfit in the adorable photo.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Commenting on the post, Muneeb Butt showered love on Humayun and Aiman.

He said, “Humayun bhai” followed by a heart emoji.

