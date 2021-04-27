close
Tue Apr 27, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 27, 2021

Chadwick Boseman’s family maintains Oscars did not ‘snub’ him

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 27, 2021
Chadwick Boseman’s brother Derrick Boseman told TMZ that Hopkins was a worthy nomination 

Late Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman’s fans were infuriated when the actor did not win an Oscar on Sunday.

However, the deceased Black Panther star’s family is insisting that he wasn’t “snubbed” by the Academy—that gave the best actor award to Sir Anthony Hopkins—as was suggested by irked fans.

Boseman’s brother Derrick Boseman told TMZ that Hopkins was a worthy nomination as the family nominated him for the win.

"I"m sure [Anthony] would if Chad won,” said Derrick.

On Sunday, Hopkins, 83, became the oldest actor to win an Oscar for best actor for his performance in The Father, while Boseman, who was nominated for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom in the same category, was a favourite to win. 

