Amelia Hamlin winning hearts of Scott Disick's kids with love and care

Amelia Hamlin is on the way to strengthen relationship with her boyfriend Scott Disick's kids by way of a comment she left on his latest Instagram post.

The 19-year-old model seems to be leaning into life as a stepmom-in-training, trying to win attention of the reality star's daughter Penelope by giving her new nick name.

The reality star shared a sweet snap of his daughter with the caption: 'Driving miss poosh,' prompting an adoring comment from his new ladylove.



The daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin shared the nickname she has for Penelope, lovingly dubbing her 'Peesh.'



Amelia, who is closer in age to the three kids Scott shares with Kourtney Kardashian, has maintained that the age gap 'isn't an issue.'