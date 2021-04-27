close
Tue Apr 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 27, 2021

Victoria Beckham soars temperature with her sizzling appearance on a beach in Miami

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 27, 2021

Victoria Beckham sizzled in a skimpy black bikini and a red kaftan as she enjoyed sunshine  on  the deck of a luxury yacht in Miami.

The gorgeous fashion designer stunned fans as she shared her mesmerising  snaps on Instagram.

The David Beckham's wife  doesn't have to suffer through the chilly British weather, as she's been enjoying the sun on a posh yacht at a beach in Miami.

The 47-year-old  fashion icon took to her Instagram account on Saturday to post some pictures of herself sunbathing on the deck of the yacht in sunny Miami while wearing a black bikini.

The former Spice Girl's tiny two-piece swimsuit peeked through underneath the red kaftan she was wearing to protect herself from the sun.

Victoria Beckham mesmerised fans with her stunning beauty as posted photos of herself sunbathing on the deck of a luxury yacht in Miami.

Latest News

More From Entertainment