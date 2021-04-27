Victoria Beckham soars temperature with her sizzling appearance on a beach in Miami

Victoria Beckham sizzled in a skimpy black bikini and a red kaftan as she enjoyed sunshine on the deck of a luxury yacht in Miami.



The gorgeous fashion designer stunned fans as she shared her mesmerising snaps on Instagram.

The David Beckham's wife doesn't have to suffer through the chilly British weather, as she's been enjoying the sun on a posh yacht at a beach in Miami.



The 47-year-old fashion icon took to her Instagram account on Saturday to post some pictures of herself sunbathing on the deck of the yacht in sunny Miami while wearing a black bikini.

The former Spice Girl's tiny two-piece swimsuit peeked through underneath the red kaftan she was wearing to protect herself from the sun.



Victoria Beckham mesmerised fans with her stunning beauty as posted photos of herself sunbathing on the deck of a luxury yacht in Miami.