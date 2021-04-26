Asad Siddiqui thanks Maulana Tariq Jamil after meeting him

Pakistani star Asad Siddiqui thanked renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil after meeting him on Monday.



Asad took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with Tariq Jamil and wrote “It was great to meet you Maulana Sahib. We always listened to your sermons on television, but today by joining this prayer, found peace. Alhumdolillah”.

He further said “May Allah show mercy to all mankind. Give health to all of us who are suffering from this virus and all other kind of diseases.”

“May Allah keep you healthy and help you continue what you’re doing for Islam. Thank you for your time. May we do the things we are actually here for. Aameen,” Asad concluded.



