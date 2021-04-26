close
Mon Apr 26, 2021
Saba Qamar crosses 4 million followers on Instagram

Saba Qamar crosses 4 million followers on Instagram

Saba Qamar has crossed four million followers on Instagram and thanked her fans for their love.

The Manto actress took to photo-video sharing platform and shared a Story to thank her fans.

Saba Qamar said “4.3 million, thank you”.

She posted the story with a heart emoji.

The actress is an avid social media user and she often posts her stunning pictures and videos and updates her fans about upcoming projects.

She is following only 184 people on Facebook-owned app.

