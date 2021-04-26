Minal Khan gives fashion inspiration in latest snap

Pakistani actress Minal Khan gave some fashion inspiration with her latest post on Instagram.

The stunner took to the photo and video-sharing site to share a gorgeous snap of herself in a sunny yellow outfit.

The diva kept it simple with her hair and let the loud colour do all the talking as it was complimented with blue and gold earrings.

“Yellow is my happy color!” she captioned the post.

The stunner was sure to capture hearts as fans showered her with compliments.

"Gorgeous!" one fan wrote.

"This colour suits you," another complimented.

Take a look:







