Oscars 2021: Riz Ahmed trends on social media as he mesmerises fans with his romantic gesture

Riz Ahmed stole the limelight with her romantic gesture during his appearance with wife Fatima Farheen Mirza at the 93rd Academy Awards.

The newlyweds established major couple goals in their brief albeit lasting red carpet moment. The couple perfectly complemented each other.

Riz Ahmed was looking dashing in an all-black Prada suit, while his wife Fatime showed off her grace as she opted for a flowing turquoise gown.

The dashing actor took a moment and styled his wife's hair on the red carpet. "I'm the official groomer," he jokingly said. Twitter, of course, was quick to notice the moment and flooded the micro blogging site with posts from the perfect moment.

One social media user shared the moments with a stunning note as she wrote: "I've never been more in love with Riz Ahmed than I am right now just looking at him fixing the hair of another woman who is not me at the Oscars red carpet."



Riz Ahmed is the first Muslim to be nominated for Best Actor in the Academy Awards. He is also the first Pakistan-origin person to be nominated in an acting category.