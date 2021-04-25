Pooja Hegde tests positive for Covid-19

close
Sun Apr 25, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 25, 2021

Indian actress Pooja Hegde has isolated and home quarantined herself after she was diagnosed with Covid-19.

The Housefull 4 actress took to Instagram and shared a statement on her Story to inform her fans about Covid-19 diagnosis.

She wrote, “Hello everyone... This is to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols I have isolated and home quarantined myself.”

“I request all those who've come in contact with me recently to get tested too. Thank you for your love and support. I am currently recuperating well. Please stay home, stay safe and take care," she concluded.

Fans and friends have extended best wishes and prayers for speedy recovery of Pooja. 

