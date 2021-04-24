Oprah shares reaction to Meghan's racism claims during bombshell tell-all

Oprah reacted to how Meghan bared it all while detailing the way she was treated at the Palace

Oprah Winfrey broke her silence on Meghan Markle's racism allegations agains the royal family during her bombshell chat on CBS.



The media mogul reacted to how the Duchess bared it all while detailing the way she was treated at the Palace.

During an appearance on Nancy O’Dell’s new TalkShopLive streaming show, Winfrey said, “I had no idea that it would have the reverberating impact that it has had and continues to have.



The talk show host added, “Our shared intention was the truth. They wanted to be able to tell their story and tell it in such a way that allowed them to be as truthful as possible."

Winfrey revealed what she said when the pair made racism allegations, “What? You’re going there? You’re going all the way there,” Winfrey recalled to O’Dell.

“The reason why it was such a powerful interview … was when you have somebody else who is willing to be as open, as vulnerable, as truthful as they were,” she shared.