Fri Apr 23, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 23, 2021

Minal Khan leaves jaws dropped in latest post

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 23, 2021

Pakistani actress Minal Khan turned heads with her latest post on Instagram.

The stunner took to the photo-video sharing platform to share a snap of herself dressed in an ethnic attire.

She was sure to turn heads as the blue attire added to her beauty.

Fans couldn't help but sing praises of the star.

"Gorgeous!" one fan wrote.

"You're looking so sunning," said another.

Take a look:



