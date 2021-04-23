Buckingham Palace 'calmer' since kicking Harry and Meghan out: source

The royal family has been a lot 'calmer' ever since sent the Sussexes left for the US

Buckingham Palace residents have been in tranquility without having to deal with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's incessant problems.



As reported by the Mirror, the inner workings of Buckingham Palace are a “lot calmer" since the Sussexes quit.



Every other day, the Palace had to deal with issues of Meghan and Harry wanting to do things their own way, said the outlet.

“One of the main issues with Harry and Meghan when they were part of the working family was their inability to understand how things worked,” a source told the Mirror.

“It’s been a lot simpler without them kicking off over why they couldn’t just do what they wanted. Things are a lot calmer," the insider added.

The royal family is now gearing up to navigate the future of the monarchy. With Harry and Meghan gone, and Prince Andrew stepping back from royal duties, Prince Charles is the brain trust who is responsible for deciding the roles of the senior royals.