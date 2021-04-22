Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir to become parents

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan confirmed the news that she and her husband Falak Shabir are to become parents.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared the news with a photo of a rose along with a Quranic verse about pregnancy, prompting fans to shower her with congratulatory messages.

Falak had left his millions of fans speculating he and his wife were expecting their first baby.

The Akhiyan singer turned to Instagram and shared an illustration of mother and father with a sweet and cryptic note but did not explicitly say if the news is true.

He captioned it “This is the beauty of a relationship! SubhanAllah.”

