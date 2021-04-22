'A lot of anger' remains over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Oprah interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey still continue to damage as many are still "hurt and very wary" of the couple despite a month passing of the explosive sit-down.

A source told Mail+ that their departure from the royal family could have been well received had it been done differently.

"No one should underestimate the damage done by that Oprah interview," the source said.

"The fact of them leaving is sad but wouldn’t have been such a problem had they gone about it in a different way."

"The interview was disgraceful on so many fronts. Not just what Harry - and Meghan - said about their own family.

"But also the way in which they attacked every decent person who had worked for them and tried to support them.”

“There is a lot of anger about that. It is all so sad but... also very damaging."