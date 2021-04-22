close
Thu Apr 22, 2021
Sci-Tech

Web Desk
April 22, 2021

Update Microsoft Exchange version to keep 'hostile elements' at bay: NITB

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 22, 2021
Representational image. — AFP/File

The National Information Technology Board has said Microsoft has released updates for vulnerabilities found in Microsoft Exchange 2013, 2016, and 2019.

"Hostile elements are trying to access the system through loopholes," it said.

"It is advised that apply 'Microsoft April 2021' immediately as a precaution to avoid any possible hacking attacks," it added.

