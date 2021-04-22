Update Microsoft Exchange version to keep 'hostile elements' at bay: NITB

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The National Information Technology Board has said Microsoft has released updates for vulnerabilities found in Microsoft Exchange 2013, 2016, and 2019.
"Hostile elements are trying to access the system through loopholes," it said.
"It is advised that apply 'Microsoft April 2021' immediately as a precaution to avoid any possible hacking attacks," it added.