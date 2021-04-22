Alia Bhatt is all praises for Pakistani rapper Muhammad Shah

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt has been winning hearts all over the globe with a huge chunk of her fan-base obsessing over her across the border in Pakistan as well.



The Brahmastra actor was recently taken aback after she came across a rap song dedicated to her by a Pakistani artist named Muhammad Shah.

The song's music video featured montages of the actor’s numerous characters from films with the lyrics also referencing some of her biggest hits like Student of the Year, Raazi and Highway.

Alia wasted no time in praising the rapper and his video for her, as she commented “Bohut hard.”



The overjoyed rapper responded to her comment, saying: “I love you.”