close
Thu Apr 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 22, 2021

Alia Bhatt is all praises for Pakistani rapper Muhammad Shah

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 22, 2021
Alia Bhatt is all praises for Pakistani rapper Muhammad Shah

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt has been winning hearts all over the globe with a huge chunk of her fan-base obsessing over her across the border in Pakistan as well.

The Brahmastra actor was recently taken aback after she came across a rap song dedicated to her by a Pakistani artist named Muhammad Shah.

The song's music video featured montages of the actor’s numerous characters from films with the lyrics also referencing some of her biggest hits like Student of the Year, Raazi and Highway.

Alia wasted no time in praising the rapper and his video for her, as she commented “Bohut hard.”

The overjoyed rapper responded to her comment, saying: “I love you.” 

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz