Olivia Rodrigo gushes over Cardi B’s ‘honesty’: ‘I’m completely obsessed’

Overnight sensation Olivia Rodrigo recently gushed over Cardi B’s skills as a rapper and the ‘honesty’ that radiates from all of her music.

Rodrigo got candid during her interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe and gushed over the hit rapper Cardi B.

She was quoted saying, "I'm so in love with her, I want to marry her. I'm obsessed with her. I love Invasion of Privacy. When I listened to her song, I'm like, 'Oh wow, she really just said that on a recorded album’.”

“Those are my favorite artists who say stuff that other people are scared to say. So I think she does that so well. That's definitely something that I sort of grapple with in my songwriting."