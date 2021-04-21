Engin Altan aka Ertugrul shares latest stunning picture, fans can’t recognize their favourite star

Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul shared his stunning photo and fans were unable to recognize their favourite actor.



Engin Altan, who essays titular role in historical dram serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, took to Instagram and shared his stunning selfie sporting black hoodie and a mask.

He posted the picture without any caption.

Earlier, Engin Altan showed off his surfing skills and the video of him went viral on social media.

Engin shared his surfing video on his Story. He can be seen flaunting his surfing skills perfectly.