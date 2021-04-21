12 dead, 8 injured after two passenger vehicles collide near Khairpur

Photo of the crash via Geo Urdu

SUKKUR: As many as 13 people were killed while eight others were left injured during a road accident at the old National Highway in Khairpur.

The accident occurred due to a head-on collision between a Sanghar-bound coach from Sukkur and a passenger wagon going to Sukkur from Nawabshah.

The passenger wagon was completely damaged during the accident. Witnesses say that volunteers started rescuing the victims immediately, while local police also arrived at the scene shortly afterwards to help shift the injured and the dead to the Khairpur Medical College Civil Hospital in Khairpur.

Per the witnesses, people faced difficulties in their rescue efforts due to a lack of expertise and equipment, while shifting the injured and the dead to the hospital also turned out to be difficult because of a shortage of ambulances.

A few victims who sustained injuries died due to severe loss of blood and untimely treatment.

Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Ahmed Ali Qureshi, SSP Khairpur Retired Captain Ameer Saud Magsi, Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers Khairpur Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Azeem, and Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Safdar Mirani also reached the hospital to get details about the injured victims.

According to Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Ahmed Ali Qureshi, a tie rod of the wagon was broken because of which a tyre detached from the vehicle. Owing to that, the vehicle went out of control and collided with the passenger bus.

Qureshi said that he has instructed the medical superintendent of the hospital to ensure all medical facilities are provided to the injured while the shifting of the dead bodies is also done smoothly.

Those who died have been identified as Ghulam Hussain Jamali, his daughter Naina, and wife Sakina, Niaz Jamali, Dad Muhammed Rajer, Ali Sheer Shaikh, Mansoor Shar, Ali Dino Shah, Dinal Shah, Subhan Shah, Nazal Shah and Naseeruddin Balkhani.

Anjuman-e- Tajiran representatives Lala Abdul Ghaffar Shaikh, PML-F representative Abdul Ghani Phulpoto and others reached the hospital to support the doctors and the management of the hospital.