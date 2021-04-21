Salman Khan, Disha Patani’s film ‘Radhe’ to be released on May 13

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Disha Patani’s much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be released on Eid in May.



Salman Khan took to social media to confirm the release of Radhe, that also stars Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani.

Khan shared the poster of Radhe to confirm the release, saying “Watch it in Theaters worldwide on 13 May.”

The trailer of film will be released on Thursday, April 22.

He shared the poster with caption “Toh milte hain kal...#RadheTrailerOutTomorrow.”