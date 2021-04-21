UAE considering restrictions on residents without COVID-19 vaccine

DUBAI: The UAE may place movement restrictions on people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Dr Saif Al-Dhaheri, spokesman for the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.



“The vaccine is our best means to recover and return to a normal life … Delaying or refraining from taking the vaccine poses a threat to the safety of society and puts all groups, especially those most vulnerable to infection, at risk,” Dr Al-Dhaheri was quoted as saying by Arab News.

“Strict measures are being considered to restrict the movement of unvaccinated individuals and to implement preventive measures, such as restricting entry to some places and having access to some services, to ensure the health and safety of everyone,” he added, as he urged residents aged 16 and above to get vaccinated.



The UAE reported 1,903 new coronavirus cases and three fatalities related to the highly transmissible disease overnight, amid the government’s continued inoculation program for citizens and residents.