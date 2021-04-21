Prince Harry wanted to hold talks on his ‘home turf’ as he felt ‘outnumbered’

Prince Harry was said to have engaged in extensive talks with his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William after Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday.



According to reports, Kate Middleton had also joined the talks where the family members cleared the air following the Duke of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey alongside his wife Meghan Markle.

A source told The Sun that Harry felt “outnumbered” during the talks held at Frogmore Cottage, the former residence of Harry and Meghan: “Harry obviously felt outnumbered as there are three of them and only one of him so wanted it to be on his home turf.”

“There is no way this is the end of the crisis in their relationships but it’s a good gesture and a nice way to take the first step towards healing,” added the source.

“William, Kate and Charles all left after about two hours, which was long enough for the process of getting father and brothers talking again to start,” the insider shared.

It was also revealed that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, who are now residing in Frogmore Cottage, “made themselves scarce” while the talks were taking place in their home.